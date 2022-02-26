Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Volume Tops $39,856.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $39,856.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,633.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.47 or 0.07039229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00274936 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.21 or 0.00802971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00072491 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007692 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00397224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00215186 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

