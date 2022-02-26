Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $75,735.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,920.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.87 or 0.07075712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.96 or 0.00282533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00806311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00073299 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.45 or 0.00396842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00218541 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

