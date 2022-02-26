Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AHEXY opened at $24.27 on Friday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

