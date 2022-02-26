Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,634 shares of company stock valued at $58,003,916. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

