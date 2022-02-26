Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.49

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.49 and traded as high as C$7.38. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 2,105,385 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAV. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.37.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

