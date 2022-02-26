Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Aemetis worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Aemetis stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

About Aemetis (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.