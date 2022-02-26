Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $36,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 474,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 444,688 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 434,900 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after purchasing an additional 368,408 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 334,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 304,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,244,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AJRD opened at $36.98 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.62.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

