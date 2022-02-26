Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $36.00. The company traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 2291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,286,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after buying an additional 317,783 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

