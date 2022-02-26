Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEOXF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($128.41) to €121.00 ($137.50) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($123.86) to €108.00 ($122.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($103.41) to €98.00 ($111.36) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

