Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
