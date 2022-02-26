Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Affimed by 7.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Affimed by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Affimed by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

