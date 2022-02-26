Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,666 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Agenus worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 28.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agenus by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 583,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Agenus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 357,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agenus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

