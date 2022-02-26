AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.09

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $5.50. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 2,150 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGFMF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

