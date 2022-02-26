Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,643 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,901 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Shares of AEM opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.