AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Head-To-Head Contrast

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) and Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get AIA Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AIA Group and Kansas City Life Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIA Group and Kansas City Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $50.36 billion 2.56 $5.78 billion N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million 0.77 $15.17 million ($0.32) -129.72

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Kansas City Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.37% -0.06%

Risk and Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIA Group beats Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents and partners. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.