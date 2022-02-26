Aion (AION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.18 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Aion has a total market cap of $40.60 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,397.36 or 0.99855442 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00075375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00239210 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00147137 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00291043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00027846 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.