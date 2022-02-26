Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,985 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 546,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 371,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $215.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.48.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,277 shares of company stock valued at $133,875,930. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

