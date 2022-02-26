Akroma Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $22,115.51 and approximately $20.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.98 or 0.07039489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00072439 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

