Akropolis Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.34 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $49.34 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003888 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,726,515,813 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

