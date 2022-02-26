Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Alarm.com worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 416 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $33,866.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.