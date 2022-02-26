Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 11,525 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

