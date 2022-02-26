Alexandria Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Portland General Electric worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $50.77 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

