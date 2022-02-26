Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 1.8%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.84. 5,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Get Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.23% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.