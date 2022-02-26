Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.28.

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

