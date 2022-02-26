Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alkami Technology traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 2832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,305 shares of company stock worth $2,688,062.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alkami Technology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Alkami Technology by 708.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

