Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,393 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Allakos worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Allakos by 66.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.69. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $127.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLK. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

