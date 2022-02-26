Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) vs. argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Head-To-Head Survey

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and argenx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 34.97 -$250.22 million ($1.89) -4.99 argenx $41.60 million 355.64 -$604.19 million ($7.43) -38.54

Allogene Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and argenx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -667.74% -25.83% -23.24% argenx -73.28% -24.48% -20.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and argenx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86 argenx 0 3 14 1 2.89

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 271.16%. argenx has a consensus target price of $353.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, argenx has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

argenx beats Allogene Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

