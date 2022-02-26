Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $34,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average of $177.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

