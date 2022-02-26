Alpaca Finance Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $48.46 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.98 or 0.07036884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.68 or 1.00235760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

