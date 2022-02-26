Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Hits $143.94 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $143.94 million and $15.31 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036865 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001665 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.