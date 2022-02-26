Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $30.31 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00007009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00110003 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,028,706 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

