Alphacat (ACAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,717.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $282,423.69 and approximately $43,717.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Alphacat has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.