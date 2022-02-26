Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head to Head Survey

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alteryx and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $536.14 million 7.73 -$179.68 million ($2.68) -22.85 Paycom Software $841.43 million 24.02 $143.45 million $2.95 113.78

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -33.51% -29.89% -8.50% Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alteryx and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67 Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $85.31, suggesting a potential upside of 39.30%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $438.85, suggesting a potential upside of 30.75%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Alteryx on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

