Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,127 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

