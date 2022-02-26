ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,214 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.54% of ALX Oncology worth $75,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607 in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $16.85 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

