Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amarin worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMRN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Amarin by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.27 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

