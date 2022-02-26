Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 17.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,075.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,155.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,320.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

