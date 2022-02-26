American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AFG stock traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $137.07. The company had a trading volume of 242,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,955. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

