American International Group Inc. Acquires 4,857 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 65.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 748,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,349,000 after buying an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 22.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,346,000 after buying an additional 210,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 9.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $135.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.