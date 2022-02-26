American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,655 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Scientific Games worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMS opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

