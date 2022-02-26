American International Group Inc. Buys 3,515 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,214 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,522,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $358,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,726 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

