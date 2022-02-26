American International Group Inc. Buys 80,878 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $113.22 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

