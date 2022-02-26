American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Middleby worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $957,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 61.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 361.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 122,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $143.95 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.24.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

About Middleby (Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.