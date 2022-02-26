American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

