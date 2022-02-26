American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

