American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day moving average of $194.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.