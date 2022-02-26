American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after acquiring an additional 55,137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $287.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $267.08 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.09 and its 200 day moving average is $375.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

