American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $16,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,206,000 after purchasing an additional 822,685 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

MANH opened at $134.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.54. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

