American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $16,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. SVB Leerink raised Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

