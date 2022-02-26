American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total transaction of $571,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,940 shares of company stock worth $18,501,815 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.