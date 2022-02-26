American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $145.16 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

